Meghan Markle to Leave 'Suits' After Season 7

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

"Suits" season 7 star Meghan Markle, who plays Rachel Zane, and is now engaged to Prince Harry of England, is officially bowing out of the show at the end of the current season. The news was confirmed by "Suits'" home network, USA.

In a statement released on Tuesday, USA and "Suits" co-producer Universal Cable Productions sent their congratulatory message to Markle and announced that the actress would leave the popular legal drama at the end of the season.

"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to 'Suits,' and we wish her the very best," the statement read.

Both companies released the statement one day after Markle and Harry confirmed in a joint interview that they are engaged. Markle's departure should not come as a surprise for fans since Markle said in their joint interview that she was moving on from the series now that she's engaged. According to the actress, she sees her departure not as giving anything up but simply as a form of change.

"It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on this for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series... I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with Harry as a team," Markle said.

Markle has been on "Suits" for seven seasons already. In the series, Zane is a paralegal-turned-attorney who became romantically involved with Patrick J. Adams' Mike.

"Suits" season 7 will return in 2018 on USA.