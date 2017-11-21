Meghan Markle to Spend Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Meghan Markle attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York.

Meghan Markle is spending the upcoming holiday in Los Angeles.

Despite reports claiming the actress is moving to London, she will still be spending Thanksgiving in the United States. An insider confirmed to E! News that Markle will be with her mother, Doria Radlan, for the special occasion.

Over the weekend, Markle wrapped up filming for her seventh and final season on "Suits" in Toronto. It might be the reason why she was not able to make it to friend Serena William's wedding in New Orleans last Thursday.

"Meghan was supposed to wrap by the end of Wednesday but, for whatever reason, she ended up having to work Thursday morning in Toronto," an insider revealed. "So I think that's why she didn't show at Serena's."

Last week, it was reported that Markle and onscreen love interest Patrick J. Adams are leaving "Suits" after season 7. Although reps for the actors have yet to comment on the news, many believe the actress is leaving her acting career as she prepares to be a part of the royal family with boyfriend Prince Harry.

There are speculations that once she is officially engaged to Harry, Markle will have a similar effect the Duchess of Cambridge had on sales when she married Prince William. UK expert Brand Finance predicts there will be an "uplift" on clothing and homeware brands due to the "Meghan Effect."

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh claims that if the TV star formally joins the royal family, she will be a good representative of the Monarchy. "Although it is difficult to speculate about numbers it can be expected that Meghan Markle will join the Duchess of Cambridge as a great ambassador of the Monarchy, especially in her native US and in Canada where she has recently lived," he explained.