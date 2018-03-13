Meghan Markle To Wear Ralph & Russo To Royal Wedding

Reuters/Toby Melville Soon-to-be duchess Meghan Markle is set to wear a Ralph & Russo wedding gown.

The world has been following the updates for the upcoming Royal Wedding. Now, the talk of the town is what bride-to-be Meghan Markle would be wearing on the big day.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, a Royal insider has disclosed that the soon-to-be member of the British royal family has chosen Ralph & Russo to design her wedding gown.

Ralph & Russo is a British luxury company founded by current Creative Director Tamara Ralph and Chief Executive Officer Michael Russo in 2007. Clothes by Ralph & Russo start at the price of $41,000.

Ralph has been named the first female Creative Director from the United Kingdom to be qualified to show during Paris Haute Couture week. She has also been recognized by Vogue and Harper's Bazaar for her excellent works and has been included in the 40 under 40 list by Fortune in 2013.

Ralph is joined with her husband, Russo, who she met in London. Now, the couple has around a thousand clients for their haute couture business and have employed more creative workers than Chanel or Dior, as per Harper's Bazaar.

The couple still receives several enquiries through social media about their clothes, but they understand that not everyone can afford luxury fashion.

"We've achieved everything we want with couture, so this is the next challenge for us," Russo told Harper's Bazaar. "It's about creating the Ralph & Russo universe."

According to Russo, their company wants to maintain their core values as they further create designs. These core values are femininity, modernity, and creativity.

Markle has also chosen Ralph & Russo for her dress for the engagement photos published late last year. Her dress was priced at $77,579, according to the Daily Mail.

Aside from the former "Suits" actress, Ralph & Russo also caters to Princess Ameerah al-Taweel of Saudi Arabia, as well as celebrities as big as Angelina Jolie, Beyonce, and Jennifer Lopez.