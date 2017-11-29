Meghan Markle Was Married Before Meeting the Royal Prince

Reuters/Toby Melville Meghan Markle was married before she met Prince Harry.

Before Meghan Markle fell in love with Prince Harry, she was married to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson.

Markle was married to Engelson for two years before calling it quits due to "irreconcilable differences" in 2013, the Daily Mail reports.

Before Markle met Prince Harry — and before she became famous for playing Rachel in "Suits" — the actress had been on a six-year relationship with Engelson, whom she met in 2004, E! News confirmed.

The former couple became engaged in 2010 and held the ceremony at the beachfront of the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Markle and Engelson had 100 guests, consisting of their closest family and friends, with whom they celebrated for four days enjoying liquor and having fun activities at the beach.

However, Markle and Engelson's marriage was off to a rocky start because of their priorities.

Markle had already signed on with "Suits" and had to shoot in Toronto, commuting back and forth to Los Angeles where her home with Engelson was. Meanwhile, Engelson stayed behind for his work in Hollywood. This ultimately led to their divorce.

Fast forward to this year, Markle is engaged to marry Prince Harry in 2018.

Markle and Prince Harry have already been dating for a while, but they managed to keep their relationship away from the public by mostly staying in for dates, CNN confirmed.

"We had to sort of reverse the whole process and (have) cozy nights in, in front of the television, cooking dinner with just the two of us by ourselves in our little cottage rather going out for dinner and being seen in public," Prince Harry revealed.

But even though Markle and the prince had an unusual dating life, it ultimately brought them "a hell of a lot closer in a short space of time."

Engelson has yet to give his comments about Markle's engagement.