Meghan Markle Wedding Invitation News: Prince Harry Not Inviting Donald Trump is Not True

REUTERS/Toby Melville Meghan Markle leaves her TV show "Suits" since she's moving to London to marry Prince Harry.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, there have been rumors about who they might and might not invite to their wedding. After a report claiming that Prince Harry would not invite U.S. President Donald Trump surfaced earlier this week, a more recent report says that the prince never actually said that.

News about Harry not inviting Trump was published by a fake news website that uses clickbait headlines in its articles. The said publication was Nova Magazine, an entertainment website that spreads fabricated news stories. Unfortunately, its story about Harry and Markle's non-invitation to Trump immediately spread like wildfire on social media. The said report claims that Harry did not invite Trump because he sees him as a serious threat to human rights.

Part of the viral article read, "England's Prince Harry is getting married, to the disappointment of aspiring princesses everywhere, and it's looking like president Trump will not be on the guest list. Meghan Markle is an American citizen and Donald Trump might expect an invitation to the wedding, expected to take place next spring. However, Prince Harry is reportedly privately highly critical of Trump, with U.S. Weekly reporting earlier this year that he's "not a fan" of Trump."

New reports reveal that Harry and Markle have yet to give out invitations to their wedding, so it's still unknown if Trump will be among their guests. However, there are speculations that even if the couple had already given out invitations, they still probably wouldn't have invited Trump.

In the past, Markle openly criticized the U.S. president because of his policies. An outspoken critic of Trump, Markle once said that she would just stay in Canada, where she's filming "Suits," if Trump wins the presidential election. When she appeared on The Nightly Show last year, the actress also described the U.S. president as "divisive" and "misogynistic."