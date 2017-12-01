Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Creates Show About a Divorcee Who Marries a Prince

Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding to Prince Harry won't be her first. Long before the actress met the prince, she was married to Trevor Engelson for two years after seven years of dating.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Now, her ex-husband plans on creating a show with a familiar story. It's about a divorcee who marries a prince. The still-untitled series sprung from when Engelson had discussions with his friend Dan Farrah, who is also a producer. They exchanged ideas on a story inspired by his past with Markle.

Engleson wondered what could have happened if she and Markle had kids. What would the protocol be if the divorcee marrying a British prince has children from her previous relationship?

This became the premise of the show that Engleson sold as a comedy series on FOX. The network hasn't stated when the show hits the air since its still under development.

Meanwhile, Markle's ex-husband was spotted heading to work at the production company Underground Films just days after the announcement of his ex-wife's engagement to Prince Harry. He refused to comment about Markle's relationship to the royal.

Engelson, a New York native, met Markle in 2004. They tied the knot in September 2011 but then divorced due to irreconcilable differences in 2013. Their union bore no children and Markle then went on to star in her hit cable series "Suits."

She then dated Canadian chef Cory Vitiello in 2014. Their relationship ended before she was set up on a blind date with Prince Harry.

Royal conventions used to frown upon marriages with divorcees. King Edward III, Queen Elizabeth's uncle, gave up the throne so he could marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson, some 80 years ago.

The rules, however, changed as the decades passed. Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, was allowed to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005. She was divorced two times.

Meanwhile, Markle agreed to be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. She will also become a British citizen.