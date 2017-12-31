Meghan Markle's Father Apparently Hurt by Prince Harry's Comment

Reuters/Alexi Lubomirski/Pool Newly-engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's father is reportedly hurt by Prince Harry's comments saying that the Royals are the "family that she's never had."

In a new interview, Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan's half-brother, had revealed that their father, Thomas Markle, had been extremely hurt by the prince's comment explaining that he had dedicated most of his time to the "Suits" actress. Not only that, Markle Jr. explained that their father had made sure that Meghan got all she needed in order for her to succeed in life.

But it's not just their father who was upset about Harry's comments regarding Meghan's supposed lack of familial relationship as Markle Jr. himself has expressed his disdain. According to him, Meghan had a great family and that they were close as they could be often spending Christmases, holidays, birthdays and Thanksgivings together. He explains that even though they live in different areas in Los Angeles, they would always find the time to get together.

Although the two hadn't spoken since 2011, Markle Jr. claimed that Meghan had been privileged and that she got all that she had wanted. Furthermore, he says he does not expect to receive an invitation to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding though he would be glad if he did.

"I don't know if she gets to invite who she wants. But she'll reach out if she wants me there, she'll call me," he said. "She knows where to find me. But that's up to her, there's no pressure. I wouldn't mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world. That would be incredible. ... If my dad doesn't walk her down the aisle, then I will," he added.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha, also hit back at the prince's comments, saying that the actress had always had a big family and has had an amazing self-sacrificing father.