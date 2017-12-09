Meghan Markle's Father Breaks Silence on His Daughter's Engagement with Prince Harry

Reuters/Eddie Keogh "The Crown" cast members talk about Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry.

A few days after the engagement of Prince Harry and "Suits" celebrity Meghan Markle was announced by the Royal Palace, the bride's father has broken his silence and has announced that he would be delighted to walk his daughter down the aisle on the day of the wedding.

Thomas Markle, who is 73 years old and a former lighting director for television shows and soap operas, was asked what he thought about the recent announcement of the happy couple, and he expressed his happiness for the development, saying that he would love to hand Meghan to Prince Harry on their wedding day. Although Prince Harry has yet to meet Meghan's father, he did have a chance to sit down with her mother, Doria Ragland, who he described as nothing short of amazing.

The bride's father was tracked down by Mirror, who asked him about what he can say about Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship. Thomas, unfortunately, said nothing about the relationship, saying instead that the journalists knew that he cannot reveal anything. Regardless, Thomas is now rebuilding his life in Mexico after he left Los Angeles, despite declaring bankruptcy last year. Friends of the formerly award-winning lighting director say that Thomas is doing significantly better since then.

Thomas and Ragland have been divorced for years. Meghan has yet to comment on the recent development with her father, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, the couple is preparing for the wedding after appearing together in public last week.

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding is set to be held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 2018. The British royal family is set to foot the bill of the wedding, and Meghan has responded by committing herself to immersing in their culture.