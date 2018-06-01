Meghan Markle's Father Denies Asking for Money

Wikimedia Commons/Mark Jones Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry will reportedly visit her father Thomas Markle Jr. in Mexico.

Thomas Markle Sr., the father of the new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, denied reports that he is asking her for money weeks before the royal wedding.

Speaking with TMZ, the 73-year-old said that he does not need extra cash and that he lives a frugal life by choice. He also debunked the rumors that he reached out to his daughter and asked her for financial support at least twice, and that she denied to send him money.

According to Markle, the rumor is "just plain bulls***" even if a lot of media outlets continue to come up with reports about it. He also claimed that he and his daughter never talk about money whenever they have a conversation.

Markle was not able to attend his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 due to health reasons. He reportedly had a surgery just days before the royal wedding to implant a stent on his blood vessels after having a heart attack the week before.

Despite his absence, Markle also told the online tabloid that his heart was filled with joy upon seeing his daughter walk down the aisle on TV while recuperating from his heart surgery.

"The service was beautiful and it's history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter's hand," he said. "My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much," he added.

He also said that watching her marry the love of her life made him very emotional. "When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her," he went on to say.

He also wanted to tell all his relatives who made noise before the royal wedding to shut up.

He might be pertaining to his other daughter, Samantha Grant, who continuously slammed Meghan before and after the wedding, as well as his son Thomas Jr., who sent a handwritten letter to the Prince to ask him to call off the wedding two days prior to the event.

It also seemed like all is well between Markle and the newlyweds. Royal expert Katie Nicholl reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to visit him in Mexico before they embark on their honeymoon getaway.

"I hear one of the things they want to do sooner than later -- and now that they're married -- is to go and see Thomas Markle, who is recovering from a heart operation," the royal observer stated. "We don't know when this trip might happen. ...I'm hearing from people close to Meghan and Harry that they're very keen to do it," she went on to say.

Nicholl also said that the Prince really wanted to meet his wife's father. On the other hand, the Duchess really wanted to see her father as much as possible because she was very worried about his health.

At the moment, there is no information yet about the royal couple's upcoming honeymoon trip as well as their speculated plans to drop by the home of the Duchess' father in Mexico.