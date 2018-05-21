Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Raglan Emotional During the Royal Wedding

YouTube/BBC Featured in the screenshot image are newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After all the family drama prior to the royal wedding, Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland was the symbol of a proud mother as she watched her daughter and Prince Harry tie the knot.

Ragland was seen holding back tears before and during the ceremony held at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on Saturday, May 19.

The 61-year-old social worker, who was wearing a crisp looking Oscar de la Renta dress and coat, was seen clasping her hand while tears were flowing from her eyes as she watched her daughter exchange "I wills" in front of 600 guests who were fortunate to be invited in the historic event. She was placed opposite the groom's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The world also saw a touching moment featuring the proud parents of the newlyweds, after Prince Charles offered her his hand when they were asked to officially register the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a married couple. They also left the chapel together right behind their children as they watch they leave the chapel.

Ragland was lauded for being a symbol of dignity as she gave her daughter's hand in marriage, especially since the bride's family had been involved in several controversies prior to the wedding.

Her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle was involved in a paparazzi scandal when he reportedly staged his photos for the press. He was also not able to attend the ceremony due to the heart surgery that he has to undergo after a recent heart attack.

Ragland also rose above the other scandals caused by the other family members, especially after Markle's half-brother Thomas Jr. wrote a letter to Prince Harry to cancel the wedding while their other sister, Samantha Markle, tried to make the world believe that the former "Suits" star was a pushy princess.

But a source reportedly told The Sun that Ragland has always been dignified despite all the pressure around her.

"What you have seen from Doria speaks so much to her and Meghan's character. She has been able to handle not only her daughter getting married to a prince, but all the divisions in the family," a source who claimed to be Ragland's close friend stated. "She really wasn't pleased to see all this public criticism and tried to stop it, but remained silent publicly out of respect for Meghan," the insider added.

However, some of the royal wedding watchers were wondering why Ragland was sitting alone inside the chapel.

While this could be expected since Markle's father was not able to attend, a royal expert named Alastair Bruce reportedly told Town and Country that the bride and groom were the ones who assigned the seats of everyone who were asked to attend the wedding ceremony in London.

According to Bruce, the couple might have asked The Lord Chamberlain's Office to arrange the seats. "They know the layout of St George's Chapel, and they will guide him," he stated in the article that was spotted by Mirror UK.

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Markle was reportedly watched by over two billion people from different parts of the world.