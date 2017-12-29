Meghan Markle's Sister Slams Prince Harry For His Comments About Family

Meghan Markle's sister slams Prince Harry for what he said about their family. Samantha Grant shot back at the British prince after Markle recently spent her Christmas day with the Royals.

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will become wife and husband in May 2018.

Prince Harry shared in a BBC Radio interview that his future wife had a fantastic first Christmas with his kin. His family welcomed Markle with open arms and the prince acknowledged how the former actress also embraced the royal traditions.

"She's done an absolutely amazing job," Prince Harry said. "She's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she's never had."

Grant, however, took offence to Prince Harry's statements about family. Markle's sister posted a series tweet to supposedly correct the royal.

"Actually she has a large family who was always there with her and for her," Grant wrote. "Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy."

It's not the first time that Grant, who also goes by the name of Samantha Markle, spoke up when it came to her famous sister. Last November, Grant also talked to "Good Morning Britain" about her younger sibling's relationship with the prince.

The big sister had kind words following the official engagement announcement between Markle and Prince Harry. Grant, however, wasn't as nice when the relationship first made headlines.

Grant actually hinted in her early interviews that the Royals would be appalled if they knew how Markle shunned her family after she became a Hollywood star. She also called the actress a social climber.

Markle's sister also announced that she's in the process of writing a tell-all book about her biracial family. The sisters share the same father, Thomas Markle.

Meanwhile, Markle's parents do not seem to have any issues with the prince. In their statement about the engagement, the actress' parents said that Prince Harry and their daughter share the same qualities.

"We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together," Markle's parents said.