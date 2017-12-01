Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Exit Planned a Year Ago; 'We Took a Gamble,' Showrunner Says

Meghan Markle's exit from her TV show "Suits" was written a year ago. Showrunner and series creator Aaron Korsh admitted that they took a gamble in writing her character off so early in the actress' relationship with Prince Harry.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Meghan Markle leaves her TV show "Suits" since she's moving to London to marry Prince Harry.

Korsh revealed in a U.K. radio show that he had to make a definitive decision for "Suits" after learning that Markle has been dating the British prince. The writers began planning how her character, the paralegal Rachel Zane, should bow out of the series.

"We decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out," Korsh said. "What we decided to do [in writing Rachel off] was say, 'Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life,' which would likely mean her leaving the show."

USA Network released a statement announcing Markle's exit from "Suits" following the confirmation that the actress and Prince Harry were indeed engaged after 16 months of dating. Korsh and the cast of "Suits" also sent their well-wishes to their former co-worker and her husband-to-be on social media.

Markle made a decision to quit acting since she will be the future Duchess of Sussex come May 2018. The actress will become a patron of the Royal Foundation, which oversees the charities of Prince Harry's family, along with Prince William and Princess Catherine (Kate Middleton).

Meanwhile, "Suits" wrapped up filming season 7 in the middle of November. The second half of the season will return on air in early 2018 and Markle's character will likely end up getting married to her TV partner, Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), as well. Adams also leaves the show after season 7.

"Suits" hasn't been renewed for season 8 but Korsh implied that it's almost a done deal on USA Network. The show is also working on a spinoff with Gina Torres' character, Jessica Pearson.