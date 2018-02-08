Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Dad Details Final Moments On the Set

Meghan Markle's TV dad is sharing some details about the actress and future royal bride's last few moments on the set of "Suits." Wendell Pierce revealed that he also gave some fatherly advice to Prince Harry's bride-to-be.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Meghan Markle filmed her last time on the set of "Suits" last November as she quits acting for the royal life with Prince Harry.

Pierce revealed amusing anecdotes about what went on between him and Markle during her last day on the "Suits" set. The actress recently confirmed she was leaving the show and giving up her acting career as she commits to the royal life with Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson.

"It was just she and I in the room and I said, 'I know your life is going to change,'" Pierce detailed on the Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show. "But always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.'"

Pierce also shared that during the early months of Markle's romance with Prince Harry, he and his TV daughter talked in codes about her beau. Pierce was one of the first few people who knew how the fairytale relationship was moving forward.

"She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really," Pierce confirmed.

The 54-year-old actor recurred as the lawyer Robert Zane on "Suits" for four seasons. When Kensington Palace confirmed Markle's engagement to Prince Harry last November, Pierce was one of the first ones to post a message of congratulations and best wishes for the couple.

"Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement," Pierce wrote on social media. "Harry you have her TV Father's blessing. Robert Zane approves."

Markle's departure from "Suits" will reportedly end in a marriage. She and co-star Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) filmed their wedding scene last November and Pierce was likely there to give his TV daughter away.

That wedding episode will air in the season 7 finale of "Suits" this summer. The ex-actress' real-life wedding to Prince Harry, on the other hand, will happen in May at the St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle.