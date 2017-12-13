Meghan Markle's Toronto Home Up For Sale in Wake of Engagement with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is definitely moving out, as the "Suits" star is putting for sale her Toronto home in the wake of her engagement with Prince Harry. The house itself could be worth a lot for Markle fans since this is where the future royal couple fell in love.

Her two-story home is currently listed on the market by Freeman Real Estate and has a price tag of $1.395 million, according to Us Magazine. It's the same home that Markle lived in while she was still a "Suits" star, and it is where the couple spent a lot of time together, as well.

Reuters/Toby Melville Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

An open house was already held on Sunday, Dec. 10, but the house is still up for sale with no accepted offers as of this time, according to the International Business Times. It's a house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and a backyard area, as visitors saw this weekend.

Inside, Markle's personal choices can be seen in the white cabinetry set off by the stainless steel appliances. Everywhere else, there's a continuing theme of white, gray and lightly tinted wood.

It was also a place that saw the love between Markle and Prince Harry bloom, as the couple shared as much in their first joint interview as a newly-engaged couple.

"We were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship," Prince Harry shared to BBC.

"We made it work," he added for emphasis.

Markle has now left behind "Suits" for her future life with her husband-to-be, and will not be returning for season 8 of the show. She has since moved into Nottingham Cottage to live with her fiancé.