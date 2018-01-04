Meghan Markle's Wedding With Prince Harry Will Feature American Touches

(Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh) Prince Harry has expressed that he wants the Obamas to attend his wedding with Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle will be marrying Prince Harry, but it does not mean she will not be adding a few American touches to her wedding.

Instead of having a chief bridesmaid, the "Suits" actress will be assigning a maid of honor for her big day. She also plans on having her mother, Doria Radlan, walk her down the aisle.

"The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises," a source told Us Weekly. "Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day."

Harry has already asked his brother, Prince William, to be his best man. While Markle has yet to announce the name of her maid of honor, it is believed that her close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney may be in the shortlist.

Markle's desire to have her mother give her away does not come as a huge surprise, considering the close mother-and-daughter relationship they have. The former TV star has been photographed in public with Radlan multiple times last year, while she was never seen anywhere with her father.

Back in November, Daily Mirror was able to track the brunette beauty's father, Thomas Markle, in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The 73-year-old was purchasing beer and cigarettes at a local store when he was interviewed.

When asked if he will be the one to give away his daughter, he reportedly "beamed" and told the reporter that he would "love to."

"I'm very pleased," he added. "I'm delighted."

Reports note that Markle and Harry recently rang in the New Year "partying like tycoons" with other royals at Monaco.

Markle and Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.