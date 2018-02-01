Meiji Tokyo Renka Official App Site Key visual art for the upcoming free-to-play Japanese romance simulation game app, “Meiji Tokyo Renka ~Haikara Date~” which is scheduled to be released this summer.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of "Meiji Tokyo Renka" is finally coming this year, and a director has just been named as part of the upcoming project's staff.

Akitaro Daichi, whose previous works include "Kodomo no Omocha," "Fruit Basket," and the currently ongoing "Ninja Girl and Samurai Master," will reportedly be directing the series that is based on Broccoli's romance simulation game targeted at a female audience.

Daichi will once again be joined by Junko Yamanaka, who will be serving as the series' character designer as well as its chief animation director. The two previously worked together for "Ninja Girl and Samurai Master." The animation will be done by TMS Entertainment.

The series will also be bringing together the main voice cast from the game to reprise their roles for the upcoming television anime series. Additional details, including the series' official premiere date, are expected to be released in the coming months.

On the other hand, the special event, "Meiji Tokyo Renka ~Haikara Roman Theater V," that was held last Jan. 21 in Japan has unveiled Yamanaka's official character designs for Ougai Mori, Shunsou Hishida, and the female protagonist Mei Ayazuki.

The designs were later made available online via the franchise's official Twitter page.

Moreover, the said event has also announced an upcoming live-action series adaptation and film, along with the official release information for the latest romance simulation game app, "Meiji Tokyo Renka ~Haikara Date~."

The app is scheduled to be launched this summer by MAGES and Love&Art for Android and iOS. It will be free-to-play with options to purchase in-game items. Players will also be treated to a new story with the "Meiji Ikemen" each month.

The "Meiji Tokyo Renka" franchise was first launched as a 2011 mobile game that was later on ported to PlayStation Portable in 2013. It has since inspired an animated movie titled "Gekijouban Meiji Tokyo Renka: Yumihari no Serenade" and a stage musical titled "Kageki Meiji Tokyo Renka ~Oborozuki no Chat Noir~."

The franchise has also been adapted to drama CDs, novels, and manga.