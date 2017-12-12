Meizu 15 Plus Specs, Release Date: New Leak Images Reveal Xiaomi Mi Mix 2-Inspired Design

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

Meizu is taking inspiration from its neighboring tech company Xiaomi for its next big offering, if the latest leak is anything to go by.

A live image of the Meizu 15 Plus that recently found its way to the popular Chinese social networking site Weibo showed the device with no bezels on the sides and top.

The design is very much like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, in which the chin is also left as the only part on the front panel with the bezels. On this device, the lack of a forehead bezel meant that the front-facing camera ends up on the bottom.

This appears to be the case with the Meizu 15 Plus as well. There is no sign of the selfie snapper at the top part simply seeing that the screen bleeds all the way to the top portion.

In line with this, the fingerprint scanner will also reportedly be placed on the bottom bezel. Finally, the corners of the device are curved, like the ones found on the abovementioned Xiaomi handset.

On the other hand, in a promotional image for the Meizu 15 Plus that also leaked out recently, the handset's back panel featured a dual camera setup. Below sits a LED flash with the Meizu logo just underneath it.

The Meizu 15 Plus and its standard counterpart are important to the company because they will serve as their 15th anniversary offerings next year. While there are no details on the specs and features yet, users can expect top-of-the-line makings because of this.

On the pricing side of things, the word is that the Meizu 15 Plus will come with a CNY 2,999 price tag, which is around $450. A model with extra amount of random-access memory (RAM) and storage will reportedly be priced at CNY 3,499 or $530.