The Meizu 15 Plus will set itself apart from other flagship models this year.

The latest trend, as seen in various leaks, involves the fingerprint sensor being placed under the display. Vivo is leading the charge by debuting the first device to ever boast the feature — the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

The Meizu 15 Plus is not one to join though, at least not at this point in the game. New leaked renders of the highly-anticipated handset reveal that the 15th-anniversary flagship will not put the fingerprint sensor on the front or the back. In addition, it seems the company is not ready to jump to the under-display tech just yet.

Instead, the Meizu handset will apparently put the fingerprint sensor on the side, as per Android Headlines, who also points out that there is no sign of the component on the front panel. While this comes as a strange place to put it, this design is not new as Sony has been placing fingerprint sensors on the right side of some of their smartphones.

The abovementioned publication, however, says that Meizu considered using the under-display tech as well, but the leaked renders show that the company might no longer be pushing through that plan.

Of course, it is to be noted that the renders come from an accessory maker for the Meizu 15 Plus, so the accuracy might be off. Android Headlines says the design on the leak also does not completely match up with live images of the smartphone that emerged just recently, so users are advised to take this new leak with a pinch of salt.

As for the rest of the specs, the Meizu 15 Plus is expected to come with an 18:9 display, which would mean very minimal bezels as shown also on the leak, and a dual camera setup on the rear.