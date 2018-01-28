Meizu 15 Specs, Release Date: New Leaked Render Shows Off Sleek Design of 15th Anniversary Offering

(Photo: Meizu) The Meizu M6S.

The Meizu 15 Plus, the mobile offering to commemorate the imminent crystal anniversary of the Chinese company, is getting a smaller counterpart by the name of Meizu 15.

Users will remember that the bigger iteration was leaked not too long ago, showing off its bezel-less design and dual camera setup with what is believed to be a 10-LED flash, if not a laser autofocus sensor.

The brand-new image showing the purported Meizu 15 that has been floating around on Twitter seems to have the same design language as its sibling. It features a dual curved display with very thin bezels.

On the chin of the device is a home button, which is expected to double as a fingerprint sensor. GSM Arena believes that it might mark the resurrection of the mBack button, which did not make it to the recently unveiled Meizu M6s. The Meizu 15 appears to have the same dual camera setup as the Plus version.

From the looks of it, there won't be too much to separate the Meizu 15 from its big brother as far as design and looks go although at the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Either way, Meizu is expected to go big on this smartphone as it will represent the culmination of the 15 years of the company's existence. Meizu started back in 2003 and has developed amazing smartphones since then.

As for the rest of the specs, the Meizu 15 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which will provide the snappy and excellent experience on majority of flagships this year.

However, Meizu is also mixing it up by putting the Exynos 8895 processor by Samsung under the hood of some of the Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus units.

The Meizu 15 is expected to be made official next month with rumors suggesting the pricing to be between CNY2,999 ($450) and CNY3,499 ($530).