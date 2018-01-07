Meizu M6s Specs, Release Date: Device Gets TENAA Certified, Boasts Flagship-Bordering Features

(Photo: Meizu) The Meizu M5s.

With its imminent release fast approaching, the highly anticipated Meizu M6s is in the final stages of the process a mobile device has to go through before it is officially brought to market.

The new Meizu handset recently got certified by the Chinese certification agency TENAA in time for its Jan. 17 release date as previously announced.

The Meizu M6s will be the first offering in the Blue Charm or mBlu brand to be released in China. Such branding can be seen on the back of the smartphone in one of the images provided by TENAA.

The specs and features were also revealed on its listing from the Chinese authority, confirming the details provided on a Geekbench benchmark leak that emerged a day prior.

Apart from being the first mblu device in China, the Meizu M6s, despite being a midranger, will be the first from the company to debut the coveted 18:9 display that will measure at 5.7 inches with 1,440 x 720 screen resolution.

Based on the TENAA images, the bezels will still feel chunky compared to other smartphones adopting the bezel-free design though. The Meizu M6s has a fingerprint sensor in an interesting location — on the right-hand side just below the power button.

Under the hood is the Exynos 7872 processor by Samsung paired with the Mali-G71 central processing unit (CPU), 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage, a setup that should make for a snappy performance for a midrange device.

The Meizu M6s will be equipped a 3,000 mAh battery and users will likely have no issues of running out of juice with the device carrying 18W fast charging support for. Overall, the handset is packing a solid configuration not often seen in a mid-tier mobile device.

Interested users will be able to pick up the Meizu M6s for around CNY 1,000, which is approximately $154 or €127 at the current exchange rates.