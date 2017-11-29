Meizu M6s Specs, Release Date: Leaked Images Reveal Design That Sets It Apart From the Rest

(Photo: Meizu) The Meizu M5s.

Meizu is reportedly working on a new addition to the M6 family called the Meizu M6s.

That same smartphone appeared in a couple of brand-new live images in which it showed off what appears to be a FullView display, making the handset the first in the series to come with an 18:9 screen.

In line with this, the bezels on the top and bottom of the Meizu M6s are much thinner compared with the ones found on its M6-branded siblings. The sides are very slim as well.

There is no home button on the front, but the Meizu M6s did sport onscreen buttons. This design also required the fingerprint scanner to be moved to an interesting location — to the right-hand side of the frame, below the power button.

According to GSM Arena, it will likely double as a shortcut for enabling UI-specific gestures. Whatever additional functions it gets, this makes for an interesting way to make the bezel-less design possible while still keeping the biometric component.

Since the rise of the bezel-free mobile trend, manufacturers had to get creative in integrating a fingerprint sensor to their products with tall displays. After all, the technology that will allow them to put it underneath the display is yet to be perfected.

Majority of them often placed the component on the back of the smartphone. This was the case for the Meizu M6 Note released last August.

Some were not successful in doing so as Samsung is still receiving flak for the awkward placement of the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S8 duo and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Either way, Meizu found a unique way to incorporate the component to their upcoming smartphone.

The Meizu M6s is expected to be unveiled on Dec. 20, just 10 months after the release of its predecessor, the Meizu M5s.