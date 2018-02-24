Meizu X2 Specs: Company Exec Confirms Upcoming Smartphone Is Powered By Snapdragon 845

Meizu Promo image for Meizu MX6

It has been recently confirmed that the upcoming Meizu X2 will join the list of premium smartphones to carry Qualcomm's most advanced mobile processing chip, the Snapdragon 845.

For some time now, Meizu fans have wanted to hear an update about the company's Meizu X series especially since its first smartphone product was released back in 2016. After more than a year of silence, the confirmation that a Meizu X2 is in the pipeline came from no less than Meizu vice president Li Nan.

Li Nan also revealed that the Meizu X2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845. This implies that the upcoming device is poised to be the company's next flagship hardware but notably without the flashy price tag.

According to reports, Li Nan shared that the Meizu X2 will be priced around 2,999 Chinese Yuan or about $473. Citing delays in production, the mobile phone is now slated for a late 2018 launch that places the device's release about two years after its predecessor was made available.

While solid bits of information about the Meizu X2 have only been released recently, there have also been some renders that have leaked out in the past year. For one, some photos that surfaced in October 2017 suggested that the Meizu X2 could sport a slightly curved display. Even more interesting was the rumor that it would include a small, duplicate screen on its rear side.

On the other hand, in another report by Android Headlines, the Meizu X2 is rumored to follow the bezel-less screen design trend, especially considering that the company has already introduced other smartphones with the edge-to-edge display innovation such as the Meizu 15.

Now that Li Nan has confirmed that the Meizu X2 is slated to be the company's next premium flagship, seeing it with a trending smartphone design would not be far off from becoming a reality. Aside from the bezel-less design, the Meizu X2's display is also expected to be built with an 18:9 aspect ratio that has also become a staple among previously released devices with the said specifications.