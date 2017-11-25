Mel Gibson's Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein Hollywood Sexual Assault Scandal: 'Pain Is a Precursor to Change'

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi Director Mel Gibson attends the red carpet for the movie "Hacksaw Ridge" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 4, 2016.

Mel Gibson weighs in on the sexual assault scandal that has gripped Hollywood for quite some time now.

The 61-year-old veteran actor is currently starring in a comedy film titled "Daddy's Home 2" alongside Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell and John Lithgow. While promoting his film, Gibson was asked about his thoughts on the recent sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood involving disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and fellow actor Kevin Spacey among others. The Oscar-winning actor remarked that while the accusations being thrown against the likes of Harvey Weinstein are "painful," this will eventually lead to a change in the industry.

"Things got shaken up a little bit and there is a lot of light being thrown into places where there were shadows and that is kind of healthy. It's painful, but I think pain is a precursor to change," Gibson says.

Ironically, these words may also apply to Gibson himself who is no stranger to controversy. Back in 2006, the "Hacksaw Ridge" director made quite an angry display spewing out anti-semitic remarks against a police officer who had pulled him over and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence. A videotape of the encounter was subsequently released wherein Gibson was caught blaming the Jews for "all the wars in the world."

Four years later, Gibson would be the subject of a domestic complaint by his ex-girlfriend, pianist Oksana Grigorieva, with whom he shares a child with. Grigorieva once remarked that she thought the actor would kill him, and in tapes released on the internet, Gibson was heard shouting racist-filled insults to the musician saying, "You look like a f----ng pig in heat, and if you get raped by a pack of n****rs, it will be your fault."

His ex-wife, Robyn, released a statement at the time defending the actor.

In a recent interview, Gibson expresses how surprised he is that he still has a career given all the controversies he was involved in the last decade. He also said that no matter what had happened, he never gave up.