Melania Trump Breaks Silence After Weeks of Absence

After being missing in action for almost a month, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump finally broke her silence and claimed that she feels better than ever.

In her first tweet after undergoing a medical procedure for her kidney condition, the First Lady dismissed the conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!" Trump wrote in her Twitter post.

The First Lady's press secretary Stephanie Grisham also reiterated that there is no truth to all the circulating rumors about her in an interview with Politico.

"Sadly, we deal with conspiracy theories all the time, so this is nothing new, just more silly nonsense," Grisham stated. "She is doing great. I wouldn't characterize it as a long absence. She was hospitalized for almost a week and is now home and recovering," she added.

Time also mentioned that her husband, US President Donald Trump, assured the press on Friday that she is currently doing well before he boarded the presidential helicopter at the White House's South Lawn. "She's doing great. Right there. She's doing great. She's looking at us, right there," the president said.

The speculations about Trump's absence include her alleged move back to New York with her and President Trump's 12-year-old son Barron Trump because of marital trouble. Other rumors claimed that she is working with special counsel Robert Mueller for a Russian investigation.

There were also talks claiming that she was under the witness protection program or her health deteriorated after her recent kidney surgery. On the other hand, other reports were suggesting that she might have gone through a more complicated plastic surgery

The First Lady was last seen in public on May 10, when she joined the president in Maryland's military base to welcome the three Americans back home after being released by the North Korean government.

Four days after her last public appearance, the White House declared that Mrs. Trump had a successful embolization surgery that treated a benign kidney condition. According to reports, her procedure did not cause any complications.

The report mentioned that the First Lady has no obligation to update the public about the state of her health or share all information about her activities or whereabouts.

But Patti Solis Doyle, one of the top advisers of former First Lady Hillary Clinton, also told the publication that it would help Mrs. Trump if she continues to update the nation about her life. "But in terms of communications strategy, if you come and tell the American people what happened, then people will stop speculating," Doyle stated.

Before her last public appearance, Trump officially began the Be Best awareness campaign that focused on taking care of the youth's well-being and support all movements against drug use and cyberbullying.

She also represented her husband during the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush in late April together with the families of the past presidents, including the Obamas, the Clintons, and the Bushes.