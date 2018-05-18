Melania Trump Health Updates: US First Lady Recovering 'In Good Spirits' After Kidney Embolization

Wikimedia Commons / Regine Mahaux The US First Lady Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump is recovering well after undergoing a benign kidney surgery Monday, her spokesperson stated.

Speaking with The Daily Caller, the First Lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham said that she is well on her way to recovery. "No new updates except she's doing well and remains in good spirits," she stated.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump's wife expressed her gratitude for everyone who sent their love and prayers for her as she recovers from her surgery at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon," Trump said on her Instagram post with a photo saying, "Thank You."

The White House released a statement about the First Lady's hospitalization on Monday, saying that Trump went through an embolization procedure that aims to treat a benign kidney condition.

The statement also mentioned that the surgery was a success and no complications were found after the procedure. She was also expected to stay in the hospital for the rest of the week to fully recover.

The President also gave an update about the condition of the First Lady on Twitter last Tuesday, saying that she is doing great. CBS News also reported that he visited his wife at the hospital located just outside Washington. The report also said that he joined his wife shortly after her procedure on Monday.

Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2018

However, CNN reportedthat several people were questioning why Trump still remains in the hospital after her procedure. According to the report, embolization is typically done as an outpatient procedure. This means that patients who went through with the same procedure can be discharged immediately after.

However, the report noted the statement of John Hopkins University School of Medicine vice chairman of urology Dr. Mohamad Allaf, who said that Trump's planned length of stay may not be typical, but it is not unusual.

Another urological surgeon from Orlando Health named Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt also said that there are a lot of factors why a patient who had the same procedure stay in the hospital longer. "They'll be waiting to see how she eats. They'll want her pain to be in control. They'll want to make sure that the labs show she is stable. Once you meet those criteria, then we can send you home," Brahmbhatt stated.

The report also cited the statement of urologist and former military surgeon Dr. Gregory Bernstein who also treated patients with the same condition as Trump. According to Bernstein, each patient has a different pain threshold. Since the embolization procedure cuts off the blood supply of the affected tissue in the body, it can be very painful for a patient.

Bernstein also said that he always advises his patient to prepare for the worst case possible, since they might have to stay in the hospital for three to four days.

Trump's reps are expected to release an update on her health in the coming days.