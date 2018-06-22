Melania Trump Takes a Surprise Tour of Border Facilities

First Lady Melania Trump surprised two immigration facilities in Texas with her unannounced visits. She has attended briefings and impromptu tours of the shelters, while she was there, in the wake of President Donald Trump signing an order putting a stop to the practice of separating children from their migrant parents.

Melania visited two facilities on Thursday, June 21, both of them in McAllen in Texas, according to Time Magazine. Following a statement issued by the office of the First Lady, she was in the area to participate in briefings and see for herself a nonprofit social services center which is now catering to the migrant children.

YouTube/MSNBC A screenshot of the First Lady Melania Trump as she makes a surprise visit to a border facility for children on Thursday, June 21.

She also planned to personally visit a customs and border patrol processing center as well. "Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families," The statement from the FLOTUS read.

One of her stops in her unexpected tour was a shelter for migrant families being operated by the Department of Homeland Security. Her sudden visit also took her around the Upbring New Hope Children's Shelter, a nonprofit facility which currently houses over 50 kids who have traveled from Central America.

"She wants to see what's happening for herself and she wants to lend her support, executive order or not," Trump's Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told the media. According to Grisham, the First Lady brought up the idea of making the trip on Tuesday.

Grisham also referred to recently signed executive order that now allows migrant families to be detained together, saying that it certainly helped "pave the way" for a solution to the immigration crisis, even if there's still a long way to go.

"She supports family reunification. she thinks that it's important that children stay with their families," Grisham added.