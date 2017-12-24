Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Melissa Benoist as the titular character in CBS’ TV drama series “Supergirl”

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are officially divorced.

It looks like things are officially over for "Supergirl" actress Melissa Benoist and her now ex-husband Blake Jenner as their divorce has been finalized. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Benoist and Jenner's four-year relationship had officially come to a halt about a year after the couple first filed for divorce. This news comes after they had both reached a property settlement agreement which they previously forgot to file with their divorce papers. Furthermore, the actress's maiden name would officially be restored.

Benoist, 29, first filed for divorce in December 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences," and because the couple did not have any children together, it didn't take long before their divorce was officially finalized.

The former couple first met on the set of the hit television series "Glee" back in 2012 where they both starred as Ryder Lynn and Marley Rose. The two eventually married in a secret ceremony in March 2015 after dating for a whole year. Unfortunately, this marriage would not last because complications arose when the couple had to live apart due to the nature of their work. Benoist had to stay in Vancouver, Canada to film her hit CW series "Supergirl," and the distance, according to sources, had signaled the demise of their relationship.

"The distance was an issue, things weren't working," a source revealed. "It's amicable and mutual," the insider added.

While Benoist seems to be focusing on her flourishing television career, Jenner, on the other hand, has been busy starring in "The Edge of Seventeen" alongside Hailey Steinfield, the critically acclaimed Richard Linklater film "Everybody Wants Some," and the upcoming "American Animals" co-starring Evan Peters.

After splitting from Jenner, Benoist is now dating her "Supergirl" co-star Chris Wood, who also happens to play her romantic interest on the show. It is reported that the new couple started dating each other early this year but only made their relationship public back in March.