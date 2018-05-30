Jeremy Lin and Spencer Dinwiddie are among the prominent members of the Nets who have commented on the issue

Wikimedia Commons/genewang0123 A picture of Jeremy Lin from 2014

It's tough to be on a losing NBA team.

The regular season stretches from around the end of October to the start of April, traveling is a constant, and it's just mentally exhausting to continue competing and coming out on the losing end of the equation.

Over the years, former NBA players have shared stories about how difficult it is to be on a losing team, but do all those frustrations on the court lead to members of the roster growing apart from one another?

During a recent appearance on the ESPN show "Get Up," league analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose talked about what members of losing teams are not doing during the offseason. Because the show was being shot in Brooklyn, Rose specifically mentioned that the members of this season's Brooklyn Nets are not texting one another this offseason, USA Today reported.

It did not take long for members of the Nets to respond to the claim made by Rose.

Guard Jeremy Lin said that he had no idea how Rose got the impression that they weren't talking to one another during the offseason. Lin added that he even hosted a barbeque attended by members of the team just last week.

Fellow guard Spencer Dinwiddie highlighted something said by another Twitter user who called out Rose for his wrong assumption.

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson backed up the comments made by Lin and added that the members of the team are enjoying going through the growing process.

Another Nets guard, Isaiah Whitehead, also expressed his support for his teammates, and lastly, D'Angelo Russell retweeted the comments made by Lin on his own Twitter account.

The Nets have been one of the worst teams in the league over the past few seasons, and what's made their predicament even more challenging is that they haven't had the high draft picks needed to add talented players who can start to things around on the floor.

Even so, the Nets have been one of the more entertaining losing teams to follow in the league because they clearly put out great effort on a nightly basis. Perhaps due to the fact that they have nothing to gain from tanking or maybe just because they are super-competitive, the Nets have not allowed a near nightly talent deficit to adversely affect how they play.

In all honesty, if any team in the league had a reason to lack the motivation to compete on a nightly basis, it probably would be the Nets.

There's also a good chance that many of the players currently on the Nets' roster will no longer be there in a few years as the team will likely either attempt a full rebuild or try to become more competitive by signing more productive players.

Still, those things are seemingly not driving the Nets players apart, at least going by their recent comments, and this latest issue involving Rose may only serve to bring the teammates even closer together.

More news about the Brooklyn Nets and their upcoming offseason exploits should be made available soon.