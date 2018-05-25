Memorial Day 2018 Sales: Discounted Laptops Are Easy to Find Online

Laptops from Dell, HP and Lenovo among those available at discounted prices

Lenovo The Lenovo Flex 5 is on sale this Memorial Day weekend

It's hard to deal with a broken laptop.

Maybe there's something wrong with its screen causing it to act up or perhaps a few keys are missing. Virus-infected laptops may also be beyond repair.

The good news for people looking for replacements for their old and malfunctioning laptops is that many models are on sale during this Memorial Day weekend.

There's a model on sale for everyone, and a quick search online can turn them up.

First off, maybe the shopper would like a new Dell laptop this Memorial Day. That individual is in luck, as Dell is offering some pretty significant discounts on some of their most recognizable models.

The Dell laptop that has its price reduced the most for this Memorial Day sale is the Inspiron 14 3000. Dell has lopped off 40 percent off of its original price, making it available for $149.99. The laptop is powered by Intel's Celeron processor, and it comes with 2 GB of memory to go with 32 GB of flash storage.

Some of Dell's higher-end laptops are also on sale, including the New XPS 15 2-in-1. The aforementioned laptop is equipped with the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory as well as 256 GB M.2 solid state drive. The laptop's main feature is the 15.6-inch 4K ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display. This Dell laptop is on sale for the discounted price of $2,049.99.

Moving on now to Lenovo, they have some interestingly-designed laptops on sale for Memorial Day.

The 15-inch variant of the Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop comes with a convertible touchscreen that "moves with" the user, according to Lenovo. The laptop also features a stylish onyx black covering, a variety of security features and it is powered by Intel's Core i7 processor. The Flex 5 is available for as low as $829.99.

Next up is the 15-inch iron grey Yoga 720 that can be had currently for as low as $949.99. The convertible design of the Yoga 720 is its most eye-catching feature. Beyond that, it may also appeal to gamers as it offers NVIDIA GeForce GTX-powered graphics.

There also laptops on sale courtesy of HP.

HP is being pretty generous with the discounts during this Memorial Day as well.

For instance, the HP Probook 650 G3 Notebook PC that's typically priced at around $1,235 can now be had for just $599. This discounted laptop comes with the 7th generation Intel i3 processor, 4 GB of memory and 500 GB of HDD storage.

Another HP laptop on the receiving end of a big price cut is the HP Elitebook Folio G1 Notebook PC. Ordinarily, this laptop is priced at around $2,187, but if shoppers decide to get it while it's on sale during this Memorial Day weekend, they can have it for just $940.41.

Notably, HP also has some other electronic gadgets on sale this holiday weekend including printers and monitors for those who would like to upgrade those as well.

This Memorial Day weekend, folks can have fun hanging out with their family members while also taking advantage of some great laptop deals.

More news about other holiday sales should be made available soon.