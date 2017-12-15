Memphis Grizzlies Center Marc Gasol Open to a Trade From the Team, but Won't Ask for One

(Photo: Reuters/Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports) Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Jusuf Nurkić (23) during the second half at FedExForum, Jan. 8, 2016.

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol isn't going to ask for a trade. However, he has recently said that he will accept a trade if the team wants to move him.

"It's up to them. I don't have a no-trade clause. But if they want to do something to help this team and that doesn't include me then I'm for the team. Whatever that means. My commitment hasn't changed," Gasol told the Commercial Appeal after Wednesday's 93–87 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Of course, the Grizzlies are unlikely to move Gasol this early in the season, but that may become an option at some point if they continue to fall out of playoff contention.

The Grizzlies have always been a playoff contender, but they are really struggling to win games this year and are in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since the 2009–10 season. The team has now lost 16 of the last 17 games, but Gasol said they weren't giving up just yet.

"I'm on board with doing my job every day until that's not my job anymore. Nobody has told me we're rebuilding. Nobody has said that to me. We're trying to get better. Obviously, it's not the easiest or most comfortable situation for us. We're not where we want to be as a team," Gasol said.

Part of the reason the Grizzlies have been losing this much is the absence of point guard Mike Conley (Achilles tendon). He should help Memphis get back into the win column once he returns.

In the meantime, Gasol has to take it upon himself to shoulder the offensive load for the undermanned team.

In 28 games this season, Gasol is averaging 18.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocks. However, he's shooting a career-worst 41.8 percent from the field. That number is quite low for a seven-foot-one center. Gasol is also shooting 32.5 percent from the beyond the arc, and 82.1 percent from the free-throw line.