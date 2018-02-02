(Photo: Reuters/Houston won 101-89. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports) Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans (12) at FedExForum, Oct. 11, 2017.

It looks like Tyreke Evans may have already played his last game in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies have decided to shut down Evans as trade talks begin to intensify before the deadline. Apparently, the versatile guard is one of the most coveted players on the trade market at the moment.

"The Grizzlies are shopping Evans to try to bring back a first-round draft pick, league sources said, and discussions with several playoff-contending teams have intensified in the past 24 hours," Wojnarowski said. "Holding out Evans protects the Grizzlies in the event a potential injury dissuades prospective suitors," he added.

Wojnarowski also noted that the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams interested in acquiring the versatile guard.

Evans has been one of the few bright spots for the team this season. The 2010 Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a steal in under 32 minutes per game this season. He's also shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.9 percent from the free-throw line.

"He wanted to fight with this group. He didn't ask to be put in this situation," Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Evans was held out of Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, via the Commercial Appeal. "He's a mature guy so he understands it. But he didn't want to be absent from the group," he continued.

"He's been a great professional for us. He's performed at an extremely high level," Bickerstaff added.

The Grizzlies used to be a perennial playoff contender, but they have fallen upon hard times recently. Now they will have to trade away one of their most productive players for a future asset.