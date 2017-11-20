Memphis Grizzlies Roster, Injury News 2017: Mike Conley Out Indefinitely With Achilles Tendon Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports) Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli (31) during game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum, May 9, 2015.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to make do without starting point guard Mike Conley for at least a couple of weeks.

The Grizzlies have announced that Conley is going to be out indefinitely while he continues to deal with soreness of his left Achilles tendon and heel. According to the team, the veteran guard will undergo therapy and treatment to help in the healing process.

There is currently no timetable for his return, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

"It's unfortunate. But watching him play in pain like that and really trying to push through that stuff was worse to watch," Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale said on Friday, via ESPN.

"Obviously, we're feeling more for him. It's been a frustrating process. He did so much work this summer to get ready for this year to play the style of play after a year under his belt of knowing how I wanted to play, and for whatever reason this thing isn't going away on its own," he added.

The team will have to rely on All-Star center Marc Gasol to carry the offensive load in Conley's absence.

The Achilles issue has been bothering Conley since the start of the season and he missed the past two games due to the injury.

The former Ohio State University standout has played in 12 games this season and he's averaging 17.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a steal in a little over 31 minutes per game. Conley is shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc (both career-lows). He is also making 80.3 percent of his shots from the free throw line.

Mario Chalmers should continue to start at point guard for the Grizzlies while Conley recovers from the injury. The 10th-year pro has done a solid job in two starts thus far, but he hasn't been shooting well.