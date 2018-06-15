Parsons will earn $49 million over the next two seasons via the terms of his contract

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger Chandler Parsons at the World Basketball Festival back in 2014

The Memphis Grizzlies went into the 2017–18 NBA season with the intention of being a playoff contender, but they ended it saddled with one of the worst records in the league.

Prior to this most recent season, the Grizzlies were among the more consistent teams in the Western Conference.

They made the playoffs seven consecutive times from 2011 to 2017 and even peaked with a Conference Finals appearance in 2013.

The Grizzlies going from playoff contender to cellar dweller in the span of a season was unexpected, but that's what happens when injuries and bad deals finally catch up to a team.

What separates the 2017–18 Grizzlies from the typical bad NBA team is that they were built to contend and they are probably still eyeing a return to form next season.

At the very least, recent rumors are hinting that the Grizzlies may not be all that interested in rebuilding.

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Michael Scotto, the Grizzlies "have gauged the trade market on a package of Chandler Parsons and the No. 4 overall pick."

The likely motivation for the Grizzlies probing the market for interest in that reported trade package is their desire to offload Parsons' contract.

Per Spotrac, Parsons is owed $24.1 million for the 2018–19 season and an additional $25.1 million over the course of the 2019–2020 campaign.

Even without adding any new contracts this offseason, the Grizzlies are already projected to be over the expected salary cap for the 2018–19 season, meaning they will be limited in terms of the moves they can make in free agency.

By trading Parsons and the pick, the Grizzlies could regain their flexibility and possibly even add some role players who could complement resident stars Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.

If the Grizzlies' only concern is being more competitive next season, then trading away the pick and Parsons is understandable, but looking at the potential move from a long-term picture in mind, it could really end up panning out terribly for the franchise.

The number four overall pick in the draft is an immensely valuable asset.

Even if many of the top prospects in the 2018 player pool have big question marks attached to them, they are still highly talented young players who could turn out to be really good NBA pros.

The Grizzlies may be concerned that the player they draft may not be able to contribute right away and thus cost the team in an increasingly competitive Western Conference, but even so, passing up on an opportunity to pick someone with star potential is not a good idea.

The Grizzlies want to contend, and in an era where some teams are willing to not field their best players in order to secure high draft picks, their mindset is admirable.

Still, the Grizzlies have a golden opportunity to add a potential franchise star using the fourth overall pick in the draft and it would serve them well not to pass on that chance just so they can be rid of a bad contract.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.