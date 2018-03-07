Memphis Grizzlies Struggle For Wins, May Trade Star Player

Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA Today The Memphis Grizzlies are struggling to win with their members facing injuries. Starting from scratch may be an option for the team.

The NBA trade deadline was on Feb. 8, and there is only a month left until the playoffs. With this, each move of the basketball teams is becoming more and more tense. For non-playoff teams like the Grizzlies, they should be contemplating on trade scenarios in the offseason.

The Grizzlies have been struggling lately since they lost Mike Conley to an injury that required a season-ending surgery. Conley was drafted by the Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft of 2007.

According to the NBA Website, the Grizzlies had decided that the best thing Conley could do was to undergo surgery. Conley's full recovery is expected to take place before the 2018 to 2019 training camp.

Organizational mainstay Marc Gasol has also expressed his frustration towards the team. Now, keeping Gasol, who is easily the best player for the last decade in Memphis, will be a discussion.

Gasol's trade value is not as high as it once was, as the center has regressed (although by not much) due to injuries and age. However, with Conley's massive contract and injury, Gasol will net the most return out of all the Grizzlies players.

As it stands, only a team on the cusp of beating the Golden State Warriors will be interested, and that is where the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics can potentially be trade partners.

Both the Cavaliers and Celtics have needs that Gasol can fill. The Celtics need help in the rebounding department. Gasol could easily start at center with Al Horford playing his more natural position as a power forward. This would give Boston more length and height, something the team lacks ever since trading away Kevin Garnett.

Still, the Cavs are more likely to grab Gasol, especially with their dire need for rim protection and playmaking. The Cavaliers have a much coveted Brooklyn Nets pick which can be as high as the first pick.

A trade involving Tristan Thompson and the Brooklyn pick can be a great foundation to grab Gasol. Grabbing the Brooklyn Nets pick will allow the Grizzlies to grab two potential franchise players in the loaded NBA 2018 Draft Class. A swingman like Luka Doncic and a big man like DeAndre Ayton will give this team a newfound identity and competitiveness.

Before this, the rumors were focused around the Grizzlies hoping to get a first-round pick for Tyreke Evans. Now, the Grizzlies might trade their longest-tenured star.