'Men in Black' Spin-Off News: Chris Hemsworth May Take Lead Role

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Chris Hemsworth greets fans during the world premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" in Los Angeles, California.

Chris Hemsworth is in talks to take on the lead role for a "Men in Black" spin-off.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avenger's Thor may be taking on a new franchise, as Hemsworth is under negotiation to star in a Sony spin-off for "Men in Black."

Sony has been planning a reboot for the alien comedy series for a while now. Somewhere along the way, the company thought of a potential with the "Jump Street" series. Now, however, Sony has decided on a hard reboot that will build on its already established sci-fi world, but without former protagonists Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) and Agent J (Will Smith).

Sources revealed to the media outlet that Sony is hoping to enlist a diverse ensemble of cast, which will consist of a white male lead, a female of color, and an older man. It is yet unclear how these characters will be related and how the movie will progress from the original franchise. What seems concrete at the moment is that the 34-year-old "Thor: Ragnarok" star is being considered for the white male lead. The movie will be set in London.

The film will be helmed by F. Gary Gray, who directed last year's "Fate of the Furious." It will be penned by "Iron Man" writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Hemsworth is most iconic for his role as the god Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By the time he finishes his contract with the franchise in May 2019's still untitled "Avengers 4," he will have played seven films in the series.

The original "Men in Black" franchise began in 1997 with a worldwide gross of over $589 million. It was followed by a sequel in 2002, and a third instalment 10 years later in 2012. The original series' total gross was recorded at $1.65 billion.

The upcoming "Men in Black" spin-off is slated to premiere on June 14, 2019.