'Men in Black' Spinoff News: Sony Wants Chris Hemsworth To Land A Lead Role

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/ Australian actor Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks with Sony to star in the upcoming spinoff of "Men in Black."

Deadline revealed that the Australian actor would possibly fill in the role of one of the new agents in the spinoff. The new agents will take over the spot of Agent K and Agent J who were portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, respectively.

Jones and Smith were not expected to reprise their roles in the planned sitcom.

Hemsworth is known for his playing the role of George Kirk in "Star Trek," Kevin Beckman in "Ghostbusters," and The Huntsman in "Snow White and the Huntsman." He also had a recurring appearance in Marvel's Cinematic Universe as Thor, including the three standalone films based on the character.

Details about the rumored "Men in Black" spinoff remains under wraps, but speculations claimed that the Sony is also talking with "Fate of the Furious" and "Straight Outta Compton" helmer F. Gary Gray will be the one to direct the new film.

The Hollywood Reporter also reported that sources said that the studio is planning to gather a diverse cast which will include a white male, a female character of color, as well as an older man. The film will also center on an event that happens in different places around the world.

Variety, on the other hand, revealed that the script for the upcoming film will be written by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. But the details about the story is still a secret up to this day. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald will reportedly produce the movie, while Steven Spielberg will step in to fill in the executive producer position.

While the cast roster and other information about the rumored "Men in Black" spinoff are still incomplete, the movie is reportedly planned to be released by Sony in theaters worldwide on May 17, 2019.