'Merc Storia' Latest News: Anime Adaptation Announced for Happy Elements' Strategy RPG

Merc Storia Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime adaptation of the fantasy strategy role-playing game "Merc Storia" created by Happy Elements.

"Merc Storia ~Yujutsushi to Suzu no Shirabe~ (Merc Storia ~The Adventure of the Healer and the Bell~)," the fantasy strategy role-playing game developed by Happy Elements, is celebrating its anniversary this year. And what better way to commemorate its continued progress than to announce an upcoming animated adaptation.

The announcement was made on the smartphone game's official site.

The said game tells the story of the playable character named Yujutsushi, who is described as a mysterious young boy possessing the power of healing. By this, it means that Yuu can turn cruel monsters into gentle, loving pets. This is especially handy since he lives in a fantasy world where humans and monsters co-exist.

Yuu is accompanied by an even more mysterious girl named Merc, who is trapped in a bottle. Merc has lost her memories, and it is for this reason that Yuu decides to set out on a journey in an attempt to restore Merc's memories of her past. This journey will then take the two of them across different countries, each with a different story to tell and challenges that Yuu and Merc will need to overcome in order to keep moving forward.

The traveling duo will also be meeting other characters along the way, who may become either their allies or their foes.

The game was first launched in Japan in 2013 for both iOS and Android devices. An English version was released by UJOY in Southeast Asia in 2017 but was later shut down five months later.

Official details regarding the anime adaptation have not been released yet, but the production team is expected to announce further information about the upcoming anime series in the coming months.

"Merc Storia ~The Adventure of the Healer and the Bell~" is available for download on Google Play for Android and iTunes for iOS devices.