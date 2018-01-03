Mercedes Benz 2019 G-Class News: New Model Previewed Prior to Debut in Detroit

Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha A teaser trailer hypes the upcoming 2019 Mercedes Benz 2019 G-Class.

The new 2019 Mercedes Benz G-Class is scheduled for an unveiling at the 2018 Detroit North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) this Jan. 15. However, the luxury automobile manufacturer decided to release a teaser trailer for the 2019 G-Class to hype people who are interested in seeing the model.

The teaser, titled "Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Stronger Than Time; The Amber Cube," begins with a lake in the wild with a water bug resting on the water. The camera then pans underwater and shows a similar bug preserved in amber, while revealing the date of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

The camera then explores through the amber, getting closer to several water bugs before taking a magnified look at what appears to be the original box type SUV G-Class that first came out in 1979.

After the entire car is shown preserved in amber, the tagline, "The DNA lives on," appears.

The teaser trailer doesn't reveal many specs about the new Mercedes-Benz 2019 G-Class. However, it has already been confirmed that the car's interior has been majorly upgraded along with advanced driver-assist safety technology.

The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is also upgraded with more room, adding 1.5 inches to the front legroom and 5.9 inches to the legroom at the back. The shoulder width of the model's front seats is also expanded by 1.5 inches and 1.1 inches in the back seats.

The size of the old G-Class' cubic rear cargo space was carried into the 2019 model, while the seats at the back can fold 60/40/100. The 2019 model also improved with more cup holders as well as storage space.

The 2019 Mercedes Benz 2019 G-Class will be showcased at the 2018 Detroit North American International Auto Show on Monday, Jan. 15.