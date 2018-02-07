Mercedes-Benz Stadium Ready For Super Bowl 53

Facebook/Mercedez-Benz Stadium Sitting in the previous location of the Georgia Dome is the newly completed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ready to host Super Bowl LIII.

It has been announced last May 24 two years ago that the 53rd Super Bowl and the 49th modern-era National Football League (NFL) championship game, Super Bowl LIII, will be happening at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new home of the Atlanta Falcons will be holding the Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 next year. It has been a trend for every Super Bowl since 2003 to happen in the first week of February.

It would be the first time in 19 years that the Super Bowl would be hosted at Atlanta and the first time ever to take place in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The previous Super Bowls that were hosted at Atlanta, the Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994 and the Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000, happened at the Georgia Dome.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a brand new indoor arena that replaced the Georgia Dome. The $1.5 billion stadium features retractable roofs and has the world's largest halo boards. The retractable roofs are made up of eight panels of 500 tons each. All in all, the roofs weigh 4,000 tons of steel. The stadium, which seats 71,000 people, also features a glass wall that opens up for fresh air.

The indoor arena is not even a year old, but it has already housed several games such as the 2017's Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship Game and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

It is also set to host a round of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Supercross Championship on Mar. 3 and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men's college basketball Final Four in 2020.

The Super Bowl LIV in 2020 has been announced to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, the Super Bowl LV in 2021 is to happen at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, while the Super Bowl LVI in 2022 is to be hosted at the Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Super Bowl LIII will decide the league champion for the 2018 NFL season.