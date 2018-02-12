Mercedes To Be Absent in Detroit Auto Show in 2019?

Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha A teaser trailer hypes the upcoming 2019 Mercedes Benz 2019 G-Class.

Despite the anticipation for what they have to offer for this year's Geneva auto show, recent reports indicate that Mercedes-Benz might be planning to skip on next year's auto show in Detroit. Further reports indicate that if they were to pull out of the show, a rippling impact might be felt during the event.

"We have to look at whether a trade show like Detroit fits with the cadence of our launch calendar and whether there's a more effective format for our needs," said a senior Mercedes executive close to the plans, as reported by Automotive News. "The G class was the perfect product to debut this year, but the likelihood we will be in Detroit next January is very slim. That doesn't mean however we are ruling out a return in 2020."

Further reports indicate that this might impact the success and popularity of the Detroit North American International Auto Show as Mercedes-Benz is one of the biggest luxury companies to be featured on the show. As such, the cost of partaking in the event might be higher for brands such as Mazda, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Porsche. Fortunately, Mercedes-Benz already took part in the Detroit auto show this year, where they unveiled the biggest update to be seen on the G-Class line up since it debuted in the 1970s. However, considering the rumored decision to pull out of the show next year, this could be an indication that the automaker is attempting to reach other markets in the South and Southwest America.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to release an official statement on the matter, and as such, fans are advised to take the news with a grain of salt. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.