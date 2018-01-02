'Mercenaries Saga Chronicles' Announced for Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Circle Entertainment) An image from "Mercenaries Saga Chronicles."

The tactical role playing video game series "Mercenaries Saga" is officially making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Circle Entertainment has announced a compilation called "Mercenaries Saga Chronicles," which brings the first three games in the long-running series to the console.

The bundle will include the original "Mercenaries Saga" released in 2010 in Japan for the iOS and Android. Its release on the Nintendo Switch means it will finally be translated to English for the first time.

The 2015 installment that followed, which is titled "Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Silver Eagle," is also included in the bundle. This game was released on both mobile and Nintendo 3DS with an English version to boot.

Here, players will take on the role of Claude, the captain of the Kingdom's Order of the Silver Eagle on a mission to get hold of the antidote called Erni Herb, which is the only way to save the life of Prince Laz after being poisoned by an assassin with a blade.

Released last year, the latest entry in the series titled "Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War" will also be included in the "Mercenaries Saga" Nintendo Switch compilation.

In this game, players will take on the role of a mercenary in a group called "Kingdom's Dogs" as they get between the conflict between the Flare Kingdom and Kirialos country, which are two continents split by a large ocean.

The Flare Kingdom, with their advanced industry and powerful military background, expanded their sphere of influence. They annexed neighboring states until the entire north continent was under their control.

Over at the south, the Kirialos country, while they had plentiful resources, did not enjoy as much success since they were at constant war over them. However, they are about to earn a new enemy with the Flare Kingdom locking them as their next target and setting their sights on their resources.

The official description for "Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War" reads:

The Flare Kingdom intervened in the wars on the south continent in the name of peacekeeping, but took complete control in the blink of an eye. The Flare Kingdom set up a puppet government in Kirialos, whilst syphoning the wealth obtained from its resources back to their own continent. That's when the "Liberation Army" appeared — it's sights set on overthrowing the Kingdom and its puppet government. To deal with this uprising, the Kingdom set up a local ministry of war. The name of the Kingdom's foreign campaign regiment was "Coronea"― The mercenaries who joined this unit, be it for money, fame or honor, became known as a mercenary in a group called the Kingdom's Dogs. This is where their story begins.

The "Mercenaries Saga Chronicles" has no release date yet.