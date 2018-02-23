Meryl Streep Slams Harvey Weinstein for Using Her Name in Court

NBC/Handout via REUTERS Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of

American multi-award winning actress Meryl Streep was reportedly angered recently when one of the lawyers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped her name to prove a point during a class-action lawsuit that occurred last Tuesday, Feb. 20.

As reported by Deadline, Streep referred to the statement that one of the lawyers made, which alluded to Weinstein's professional relationship with the 68-year-old actress, saying that it never escalated toward sexual abuse and violence.

One other famous personality that Weinstein's attorney quoted last Tuesday was Jennifer Lawrence, who revealed once that the former producer had always been cordial and decent toward her.

The lawyer aimed to use Streep and Lawrence as examples to persuade witnesses that Weinstein is not capable of abusing the other actresses that have come forward in the previous months.

Streep has since condemned the use of this particular example as "pathetic and exploitative." Furthermore, Streep firmly believes that Weinstein has to face the music and pay for his crimes, and reminds the public that he has been blessed to work with remarkable professionals in the past in the entertainment industry.

The trial focused on dropping multiple cases of a handful of Weinstein's accusers, namely, Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Masse, Melissa Sagemiller, and Nannette Klatt — all of whom have similar accusations against Weinstein. The lawyers attempted to file a motion to dismiss the RICO Act-filing suit.

The effect of the backlash from Streep caused Weinstein's legal camp to apologize for using their statements as a means of defense in court, stating that he and his lawyers will never make use of the former associates' again. Additionally, Weinstein's counsel stated that the order came straight from the 65-year-old former producer and filmmaker, telling them to stop specifically citing names in the future.