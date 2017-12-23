Meryl Streep Targeted by Rightwing Street Artist Who Released 'She Knew' Campaign Posters

Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS Actress Meryl Streep giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Meryl Streep has been targeted by a street artist who featured her in a Harvey Weinstein "She Knew" campaign.

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep had just recently responded to the criticisms of Rose McGowan who claimed she knew about Harvey Weinstein's devious dealings but still chose to work with the disgraced Hollywood producer. According to Streep, she did not know of Weinstein's unfortunate reputation. However, she has been recently targeted by a malicious campaign poster featuring Weinstein and the "Foster Jenkins" actress smiling together with the words "She Knew" plastered on Streep's face.

"Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally," Streep said in a statement. "The behaviour is inexcusable but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game," the actress added.

As for who the perpetrators of the campaign posters are, a rightwing guerilla street artist has claimed responsibility. Sabo, 48, who identifies as a former US marine and Trump supporter, reveals that the posters were done as revenge for Streep's criticism of Donald Trump.

The posters appeared across Los Angeles on Tuesday and also near Meryl Streep's home. However, Sabo admitted that he isn't 100 percent sure that Streep had in fact knowledge of Harvey Weinstein's persistent sexual abuse of women since he hasn't been sitting in a room with her. Regardless, he thinks that everyone in the film industry was aware of what has been happening in Weinstein's hotel room.

"I think she knew. Maybe she was providing Weinstein with the fresh meat," he claims.

Sabo revealed that he had two other individuals who helped him with the posters. Not only that, this isn't the first time the street artist has attacked a public figure. In fact, he had previously targeted Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and even Bernie Sanders.