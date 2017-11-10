'Metal Gear Solid' Live-Action Movie Release Date, News: 'Jurassic World' Scribe Writes Screenplay

The planned "Metal Gear Solid" live-action adaptation is moving forward. "Jurassic World" scribe Derek Connolly has recently been tapped to write the screenplay.

Konami

Connolly is director Jordan Vogt-Roberts' top choice to write the movie adaptation. The two previously worked together on "Kong: Skull Island." Connolly also wrote the script to the follow up "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which will arrive in theaters in 2018.

"Metal Gear Solid" has been in development at Sony Pictures. Vogt-Roberts has been trying to put together the live-action adaptation for years.

"I put together like a 60-page book breaking down what 'Metal Gear' is, how video game adaptations have failed, and the difference between the active experience of playing a game and the passive experience of watching a movie," the director said, adding his bible outlines how the property should be translated on the big screen while protecting its integrity as a video game

In 2015, scribe Jay Basu was originally rumored to write the screenplay. It's unclear if Connolly will rework Basu's drafts of come up with a different story altogether but Vogt-Roberts knows what he wants from the movie.

"What we're trying to write is the craziest, punk rock, Kojima, rock and roll," Vogt-Roberts stated. "I truly believe that the target is in the right direction, and so we'll see what happens from there."

"Metal Gear Solid" is based on the PlayStation video game series of the same name. Hideo Kojima and his team created the franchise in 1987 as "Metal Gear," but "Solid," released in 1998 under Konami, became one of Sony's most popular games.

The action video game follows a storyline featuring Snake, a renegade soldier who has been tasked to neutralize a terrorist base. Some 24 iterations of "Metal Gear" have been released on all gaming platforms since.

Casting for Snake has not been confirmed and Sony has yet to schedule the film's release date. Speculations are that the studio will ramp up production within the next two years.