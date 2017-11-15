'Metal Gear Solid' Movie News: Screenwriter Finally On Board

Konami A live-action "Metal Gear Solid" adaptation is coming to the big screen.

It has been a little over a decade since plans for a live-action "Metal Gear Solid" film was first revealed. With no definite target date for its release, fans of the franchise have been itching for any sort of update. But now, they finally received a big one.

According to a report from Variety, Derek Connolly has been tapped to be the screenwriter of the "Metal Gear Solid" movie. Connolly, who was known for his work on "Jurassic World," was brought in by Sony to pen the latest draft for the action-adventure video game's movie adaptation.

The screenwriter is also co-writing "Star Wars: Episode IX," according to a Konbini report. Connolly will be working side-by-side with Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who will be in charge of directing the film. Vogt-Roberts was also at the helm of "The Kings of Summers" and "Kong: Skull Island."

Back in March, the director stressed in an interview with IGN that the film features some of the key characters that he really liked, like Sniper Wolf. "I mean, I'm a big Sniper Wolf fan," said Vogt-Roberts.

"And when we were sitting down to think about the script at a certain point it was like, 'is Cyborg Ninja in this movie or not?' and the part of me that was a little kid was like, 'there's no world in which I'm ever going to make a Metal Gear movie that Cyborg Ninja is not going to be in,'" he added.

Moreover, he also raised the possibility of using the fourth wall approach, similar to how "Psycho Mantis" talked directly to gamers in the Metal Gear Solid video game. "I actually do think that considering breaking the fourth wall is an important part of potentially what that movie would be. Finding a way to do that in an interesting way," explained Vogt-Roberts.

He also noted the Marvel film "Deadpool," and how it was able to use the approach to its advantage.

Though nothing is set in stone in relation to the film's release date, Vogt-Roberts confirmed that they had already started working on the content last February. With Connolly on board, fans can expect things to speed up soon.