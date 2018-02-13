'Metal Gear Solid' News: HD Collection to Be Launched on PS4?

Konami Will fans be seeing the return of Naked Snake in HD?

Is developer Armature Studio working on bringing over the "Metal Gear Solid HD Collection" for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) platform? New rumors have surfaced hinting at this, but is it actually true? The studio did develop the port for the Vita; so, perhaps Konami thought it was time to double dip on their profits and release it for modern consoles, and that it sounds like a viable strategy.

Unfortunately, it seems that might not actually be the case and someone at Armature just needs to be more careful at their keyboard.

This whole debacle first started out at the "Metal Gear Solid" subreddit where one excited user stumbled upon the web page for Armature Studio's "Metal Gear Solid HD Collection" for the Vita and noticed that the PS4 was now listed as one of the game's available platforms. This quickly spurred the nest as numerous people and outlets reported this as a sign that they were working on porting over the collection to current-gen consoles.

However, as it turned out, it was too good to be true as DualShockers decided to go straight to the source and confirm the rumors and, according to an official statement, this whole thing was just a typographical error.

Jonathan Zamkoff, head of business development at the studio, issued the following statement.

"Unfortunately this was simply a typo by one of our web developers and is neither a leak nor indication that the MGS HD collection is coming to PS4. Or that Armature is working on any new MGS games."

It seems people may have jumped the gun on what turned out to be a simple mistake on some poor developer's part. Admittedly, there was a very good chance that it was true given the recent success of current-gen remakes of classics like the recently released "Shadow of the Colossus," and last year's "N. Sane Trilogy."

Alas, that is how it is and "Metal Gear Solid" fans will just have to satiate their cravings with the upcoming "Metal Gear Survive," as unlikely as that seems to be given the number of issues and controversies surrounding that particular title.