'Metal Gear Solid V' News: Nuclear Disarmament Event Prematurely Activates

Konami Even Konami is confused as to why "Metal Gear Solid V's" nuclear disarmament unlocked.

Nuclear weapons are not good things. Sure, they can act as deterrent from all-out war breaking out but, should they ever be used, it would lead to insurmountable disaster and destruction, which might be why Konami added a special event in "Metal Gear Solid V" that only triggers once every player chooses to dismantle all their nuclear warheads. Yet, strangely enough, this event just activated recently despite the fact that thousands of players are still hoarding their bombs.

According to the official "Metal Gear" Twitter account, this special event was prematurely triggered on the Steam version of the game on Feb. 2 at around 12:00 GMT. They also confirm that, regardless of the event activating, the nuke count was far from zero and that they are investigating this phenomenon.

"We would like to apologize for the inconvenience and reassure you that we will investigate the matter as well as take the necessary action to avoid this in the future," they said in a follow-up Tweet.

Now this event was no secret or anything, despite being a "hidden" cutscene. Official strategy guides had already published steps on how to achieve this ending, and dataminers have uncovered the secret cutscene years ago when the game came out on PC. It was just something that was incredibly difficult to accomplish because it required help from, well, every player in the region, not really an easy task to coordinate.

So far, no information has come out regarding just why this happened, though many are speculating that either a player or a group of players created an exploit that managed to trick the server into thinking that the nuke count was at zero.

Regardless, Konami assures players that this incident has no major bearing or issue on the game itself and players can still enjoy the game normally. This also did not affect console players in any way whatsoever.