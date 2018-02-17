'Metal Gear Survive' Beta: Live Now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Konami Unlike its predecessors, "Metal Gear Survive" has players facing off against hordes of zombie-like creatures.

The second open beta for Konami's "Metal Gear Survive" has already started, so if any "Metal Gear" fans still have any doubts regarding the next entry in the prestigious franchise, now is the time to ty it out for free.

This second open beta was first announced last week and is scheduled to last up until Feb. 18. Just like the last beta, it is available on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but, this time around, Konami has also offered PC players a chance to try it out through Steam.

During the open beta weekend, players will be able to try out three missions across two different maps and they can choose to play through them either solo or with up to four friends online with co-op. In addition to these three missions, the beta will also feature daily quests for the players to complete, just to add more content to try out. Players that participate in the beta will also receive a special reward should they purchase the full game when it releases later this month. Take note that an online connection is required to play the beta.

"Metal Gear Survive" is the latest entry in the long-running "Metal Gear" franchise and is the first one to come out after Hideo Kojima left Konami. Because of this, the game is under heavy scrutiny from the fanbase who believe that the franchise should have stayed finished after Kojima bid his farewell. Unlike other games in the franchise, "Metal Gear Survive" has a much stranger premise of a group of soldiers getting transported to an alternate dimension filled with these zombie-like enemies.

"Metal Gear Survive" is scheduled to launch on Feb. 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Konami has confirmed that it will require a constant internet connection to play because of how it handles transitioning from single-player to multiplayer sessions.