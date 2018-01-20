'Metal Gear Survive' Beta Now Live For The PS4 And Xbox One

Konami Gameplay screenshot from 'Metal Gear Survive'

The beta for "Metal Gear Survive" is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One offering a glimpse of the game's multiplayer offering. This is the first title in the Metal Gear series that was made without creator Hideo Kojima which will run until Jan. 21, 2018.

According to Konami, the beta features two maps, three missions, and live events. Players can form squads with up to four of their buddies to fend off hordes of zombies known as Wanderer in an attempt to defend a Wormhole digger on the decidedly uninviting world of Dite.

To survive, players must triumph against progressively tougher waves of the undead foes. Victorious players will get rewarded with loot in the form of Kuban Crystals which can be used to buff their character's attributes as well as create items.

Of course, players need to be prepared for a match though or they will soon find themselves overwhelmed by the undead. Before each match, they can hang out in the "Metal Gear Survive" Staging Area to plan their strategy as well as take part in side missions, which grant handy rewards such as the Metal Gear Walker.

Those who participate in the beta will receive bonus items in the full game once it's released. These include a FOXHOUND name plate, a Metal Gear REX head accessory, and a bandana. It's not known if these items can be unlocked without playing the beta. Given that the beta is free though it wouldn't hurt to play a round or two to get these items.

The "Metal Gear Solid V" spin-off episode was originally slated for a 2017 release but was subsequently delayed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. In addition to microtransactions, it was revealed that the game will have and require a constant internet connection to be played.

"Metal Gear Survive" is set to be released on Feb. 22, 2018.