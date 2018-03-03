'Metal Gear Survive' News: Konami Gives Away Free Items To Apologize for Persistent Bugs

Konami An image from "Metal Gear Survive"

"Metal Gear Survive" has been plagued with bugs since its release last month, so to make up for it, developer and publisher Konami has offered some freebies to its players.

Since the game was released in Feb. 20, players have been disappointed with its gameplay performance due to a number of glitches. Konami has realized that as well, and in a recent social media post on the official "Metal Gear" Twitter page, the developer said: "We know there's been some bumps during launch and we're working hard to sort out the final issues."

As an act of apology, Konami announced it would hand out 100 SV Coins plus a one-day access to Premium Boost but only gamers who made avatars before Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 00:59 EST (14:59 JST) would be eligible for the freebies. Qualified players will have to log in to claim their gifts.

However, looking at the reply thread on Konami's social media update, it seems that even the promise of freebies was not enough to appease some disgruntled players as several of them commented that the company should just "delete" the game.

In a follow-up tweet, Konami also announced that it had "fixed several issues and made some balancing changes" after the regular server maintenance. "Please note any equipped ammo was moved to the storehouse," the video game company added.

Meanwhile, the game developer also confirmed that it had fixed a previous bug that had forced the Support Defender to disappear and the gameplay feature would now be automatically added back to players' teams.

In the same series of tweets, Konami also attached new patch notes that mentioned some game balancing had also been done especially in the Co-op Mission. Developers adjusted the mechanisms for Clear Rank, rewards, calculations of personal scores, and matchmaking too.

Aside from those, some adjustments have been made for several other gameplay elements such as the power of shotguns, the capacity of the Mag Pouch, and requirements to cook up Revival Pills. The glitches that once prevented some parts from being added to some gears have also been fixed as well as the recipe for custom undergarments.

Players also had to endure the sudden disappearances of bottles and canteens while they were making soup, and luckily, this one has been remedied as well.

"Metal Gear Survive" is a spinoff of the "Metal Gear" video game series and is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.